Father-Son Duo Dazzle ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges By Crooning A Frank Sinatra Classic

The latest episode of “Britain’s Got Talent” finds the singing duo of Dave and Dean taking to the stage.

What makes the pairing distinctive is the fact that Dave, 77, is the father of Dean, 49.

“I’m ready son,” the father tells his son, who replies, “Let’s do it.”

With that, Dave launches into Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life”, with Dean taking over for the second verse.

When they roll into the song’s dramatic conclusion, Simon Cowell and the other four judges joine the audience in rising to their feet.

As the pair bask in the applause, the clip ends with Cowell giving the pair two thumbs up.