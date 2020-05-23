‘Elite’ Announces 5 Cast Members Won’t Return For Season 4

“Elite” is getting a casting shakeup as the hit show heads into season four.

Netflix has confirmed that five favourites won’t be returning to the Spanish speaking drama.

Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Danna Paola (Lu), Ester Exposito (Carla), Alvaro Rico (Polo) and Jorge Lopez (Valerio) will all exit the show.

Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós will be reprising their roles.

Netflix just renewed the show, making the announcement on social media along with the cast changes.

ya es oficial. estaremos de regreso con una cuarta temporada 😙

it’s official, we’ll be back for season 4 😙 pic.twitter.com/emymGz0qMm — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) May 22, 2020

The first three seasons of “Elite” are available on Netflix now.