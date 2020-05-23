Kevin Hart Credits Wife Eniko Parrish For Holding Him ‘Accountable’ After Cheating

Kevin Hart is getting real about his cheating scandal and how it affected his relationship with his wife, Eniko Parrish.

On Friday, Hart appeared on “The School of Greatness” podcast where he shared new details on the 2017 scandal and why his wife stayed with him.

“She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,'” Hart told host Lewis Howes.

Hart recalled Parrish telling him, “‘That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.'”

“And she held me accountable,” Hart said, adding that it “wasn’t a walk in the park.”

“But it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone,” he said.

Parrish was eight months pregnant with their son Kenzo Kash at the time. Kenzo is now 2 years old.

After the scandal broke, Hart issued a public apology to his wife.

The couple is now “stronger than ever” and expecting their second child together later this year.

Hart is also father to Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15, from his previous marriage.