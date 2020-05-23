‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Sees Daring Underwater Escape

The latest act on “Britain’s Got Talent” is not for the faint of heart.

Christian Wedoy took to the stage where he attempted to break out of chains while submerged underwater in a locked box.

It was first up to the judges to pick the right of the five keys to unlock the box as his assistant Hans cut them up. They then had to pass Wedoy a set of lock picks so he could unchain himself.

Before he started he warned that anything over 3 minutes underwater would be dangerous. After 4 minutes and 24 seconds, Wedoy was free to cheers from the audience.

Judge Alesha Dixon admitted it was very hard to watch.

“I felt physically sick the whole time, but so thrilling so congrats to the both of you,” she praised.

David Walliams questioned “How come you’re not dead?” and Amanda Holden added, “It was very exciting it was a thrilling act so well done.”

Simon Cowell also had praise for the duo, noting, “This was amazing. I love these kind of acts, particularly on live TV.”

The “BGT” auditions were recorded before the pandemic and it is not known when the programme will return for the live shows.