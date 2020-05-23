Prince William Calls Becoming A Father ‘The Most Amazing’ But Also The ‘Scariest’ Moment Of His Life

Prince William is sharing how fatherhood changed him and the effect the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had on him at the time.
In the new BBC documentary “Football, Prince William and our Mental Health”, Prince William calls the birth of Prince George “one of the scariest” moments of his life.
He and Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.
While chatting with former soccer player Marvin Sordell, the two discussed mental health and how if affected Sordell’s career.
Becoming a father “was the hardest time in my life,” Sordell told the Duke of Cambridge. “You know, I found it really tough . . . I grew up without my father . . . I really struggled with my emotions at that time.”
Prince William agreed with Sordell. “Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is . . . I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.”
“Your dad would be very proud of you, he would,” William added. “As your mom would,” Sordell responded to which William said he appreciated.
“Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together,” William added. “I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.”
The documentary comes as Prince William is using football as part of his Heads Up campaign to help men open up about their own mental health.
Sordell also discussed his 2013 suicide attempt.
“I was in a really bad place. I got to the point where I thought I can’t do this anymore. I took a load of tablets and went to bed, not expecting to wake up,” he said. “If I saw me in that situation now, you can tell a mile off there’s a big problem, big, big problem. But it’s football though — literally we don’t look at these things and tackle them and try and solve them, we just think we just wanna put that away, and just leave it.”
“Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health” airs on May 28 at 8:05 p.m. BST on BBC One.