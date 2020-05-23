Prince William Calls Becoming A Father ‘The Most Amazing’ But Also The ‘Scariest’ Moment Of His Life

Prince William is sharing how fatherhood changed him and the effect the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had on him at the time.

In the new BBC documentary “Football, Prince William and our Mental Health”, Prince William calls the birth of Prince George “one of the scariest” moments of his life.

He and Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

While chatting with former soccer player Marvin Sordell, the two discussed mental health and how if affected Sordell’s career.

Becoming a father “was the hardest time in my life,” Sordell told the Duke of Cambridge. “You know, I found it really tough . . . I grew up without my father . . . I really struggled with my emotions at that time.”

Prince William agreed with Sordell. “Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is . . . I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.”

“Your dad would be very proud of you, he would,” William added. “As your mom would,” Sordell responded to which William said he appreciated.