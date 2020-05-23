Martha Stewart’s Instagram Caption Will Leave You Blushing

There is more than meets the eye when it comes to Martha Stewart.

The domestic goddess sent fans into a tizzy earlier in the week when she posted a video of herself pounding chicken breasts but it was the caption that shocked everyone.

“Martha pounding butterflied chicken breasts wishing she was pounding someone’s ?????” the now-deleted caption read.

Comments ranged from “You’re a legend” to “Why does this seem naughty?” and “Martha your insta is wacky AF but we here for it”.

The caption was then changed to “Martha preparing butterflied chicken breasts pounding them for chicken piccata Limone @badgalriri featuring drake @champagnepapi”. A reference to RiRi’s song “Work” playing overtop of the clip.

Screen grabbing the original post, CommentsbyCelebs had Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s reactions.

Others read, “I think Martha is doing a lot of day-drinking during quarantine” and “I can’t decide if her social media person is going to get fired or promoted after this.”