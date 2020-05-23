Alyssa Milano Defends Her Crocheted Mask Against Backlash

Alyssa Milano is defending herself after coming under fire for wearing a crocheted mask.
“Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go!” she captioned the picture of her and her family all in masks.
Many people attacked Milano for the mask saying that would not protect her or others.
“A crocheted mask……..everytime I think you could not be any dumber, you prove me wrong,” read one comment.
Milano replied, proving that you should never jump to conclusions.
“A**holes, mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe,” she wrote alongside a picture of the filters bought on Amazon.
Others supported Milano, showing how they have made the same masks with filters.
