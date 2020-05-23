After ‘Dreading’ The Moment For 17 Years, Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He Has Had 5 Hair Transplant Surgeries

Cheyenne Jackson is sharing his “horrible secret” after 17 years.

The “American Horror Story” actor decided to come clean about his five hair transplant surgeries over the past 14 years.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jackson wrote, “I’ve been DREADING this day for 17 years. The day when my horrible secret would be revealed. No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood…) I had hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact over 14 years.”

“My inner monologue is ‘Really Cheyenne? With everything that’s going on in the world, you’re CONFESSING that you had hair surgery? Get over yourself.’ I get it, but I’m admitting this really, to RELEASE how much shame & anxiety I’ve had about people finding out for years,” he added.

Jackson then explained that he started going bald when he was 22 and unlike his brother who embraced being bald, he didn’t have the same confidence.

“Over the years as my hair kept thinning, I kept secretly getting more procedures & would just pray that no one would find out,” Cheyenne wrote. “Why? Why did I care so much? What does that say about me? Being a vain actor in an industry that rewards beauty, I vowed to keep this my secret forever. I feel SO stupid saying that but it’s my truth. As if someone finding out would somehow negate my talent, or make me less viable or valuable in the world. At the beginning of every job, I’d secretly gather the hair & makeup people, dramatically close the door of the trailer, & make a big deal about REVEALING my devastating truth. Every. Single. Time. they basically said ‘ummm…yeah…so?’ NO ONE CARED BUT ME!”

He finished his post, writing, “I’m sharing because maybe this will inspire someone out there to share a secret they’ve been hiding, or show a scar that they’ve been afraid of anyone seeing. Let it go. What I’ve learned during this pandemic is that shit like this just doesn’t matter. I’m trying to teach my kids to accept themselves & to be proud of who they are, & to put value on things that are IMPORTANT & REAL so as their father, the example should start with me. This is that. I’ll go first. ShowYourScars.”