Jason Derulo Reveals His Inner Spider-Man During ‘Wipe It Down’ Challenge

By Jamie Samhan.

TikTok

Fresh off his viral corn on the cob video, Jason Derulo is back.

Derulo took on TikTok’s “Wipe It Down” challenge which sees users wiping a mirror to BMW Kenny’s song “Wipe It Down” ultimately revealing an alternative version of themselves.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” Derulo captioned his clip which revealed him as Spider-Man.

The video, which features Derulo in another skin-tight outfit ends with him dancing around before swinging out of shot.

@jasonderuloWith great power comes great responsibility ##wipeitdown @maxymaxmax♬ Wipe It Down – BMW KENNY

Earlier in the week, Derulo shared a video of him trying to eat corn on the cob attached to a power drill.

Things don’t end well as he pretends to chip a tooth, playing a prank on his fans.

