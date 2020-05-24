Japanese Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is The Highest-Paid Female Athlete In History

Naomi Osaka has just made history by hitting a big milestone.

According to Forbes, the 22-year-old tennis player from Japan earned $37.4 million during 2019, making her the highest paid female athlete of all time.

That’s more than the $36 million that 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams earned last year.

In addition to an endorsement deal with Nike, Osaka raked in money from other endorsements and prize money from tournaments.

Osaka ranks No. 29 among the 100 highest-paid athletes, while Williams is No. 33, which also marks the first time since 2016 that two women have made it onto Forbes‘ list of the 100 highest-paid athletes.

“To those outside the tennis world, Osaka is a relatively fresh face with a great backstory,” David Carter, a sports business professor at USC’s Marshall School of Business, tells Forbes. “Combine that with being youthful and bicultural, two attributes that help her resonate with younger, global audiences, and the result is the emergence of a global sports marketing icon.”