Autistic 16-Year-Old Impresses The Judges On ‘The Voice Australia’ With Powerful Voice And Magnificent Mullet

He may only be 16 years old, but singer Adam Ludewig delivered a powerful vocal performance that grabbed attention when he auditioned for “The Voice Australia”.

The teen, who has been diagnosed with ADHD and autism, performed “Leave a Light On” by British singer-songwriter Tom Walker. His vocals managed to make all four judges on the Australian version of “The Voice” turn their chairs around, with Boy George, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland all competing to take him under their respective wings.

Also impressing the judges was Ludewig’s distinctive mullet, which he addressed in an interview with the Adelaide Advertiser, via the Daily Mail.

“Mate, the mullet is here to stay,” he told the newspaper. “It’s business at the front, party at the back. I didn’t want a mullet like everyone else, I wanted my own version of the mullet.”

Describing his ambitions, Ludewig added: “I want to make songs that really motivate people and tell them that they’re not just a nobody, and that it’s okay to be different. If everyone was the same on this earth, it would be pretty boring.”

Viewers were utterly taken with Ludewig’s voice — and his mullet — and shared their excitement on social media.

Now THAT is a voice! And a killer mullet 👌👌 #TheVoiceAU — Melissa Hoyer (@melissahoyer) May 24, 2020

Shhh I’m watching a talented guy with a mullet. #TheVoiceAu — 1Rachel_ (@1Rsyd) May 24, 2020

The mullet alone , deserves a 4 chair turnaround 😊 #TheVoice #TheVoiceAU — Keiron (@RealKeiron) May 24, 2020