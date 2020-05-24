Nathan Fillion’s ‘Faith In Humanity’ Restored After Costco Attendant Pays For His Mom’s Gas Out Of His Own Pocket

Nathan Fillion is sending his gratitude to a Costco employee in Edmonton who did a big solid for a very special person in his life.

The “Rookie” star took to Twitter on Saturday to share a heartwarming story.

“The other day in Canada, a woman buying gas at a Costco had trouble with her credit card,” he wrote. “The attendant bought her gas out of his own pocket and asked only that she pay it forward. That Costco was in Edmonton, that attendant was Les Thompson, and Les? That woman was my mother.”

Fillion continued: “You restore my faith in humanity, sir. My dad and I are sending three iPads and headphones to a nearby senior care facility so that folks there can visit with their families. Right now, we could all stand to be a little less afraid, and a little more Les. (Canada, Costco, Les, iPads, and my mom not pictured.)”

Fillion, an Edmonton native, sent a little love to his hometown last month.

As the Edmonton Journal reported, he added a $5,000 donation to Edmonton’s Food Bank, adding to a $4K donation made by Ryan Reynolds.

“Thank you for all you do,” Fillion added in a note he sent along with his donation. “Stay safe.”