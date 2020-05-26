Doja Cat Further Addresses #WeAreSorryDoja Trend And Alleged Past Racist Remarks

On Saturday, #DojaIsOverParty was trending on Twitter after allegations that singer Doja Cat had made racist comments in a right-wing online chat room.

The reports quickly caught fire and she was immediately hit with backlash:

For those who want info on the doja cat situation #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/oC5l4wcE9x — Cherry 👻🌸 (@skinnybtingz) May 22, 2020

Yet by Sunday, people started to apologize when they realized that some of the posts alleging she made those racist remarks didn’t actually contain any evidence that she actually did what she was being accused of. At that point, a new hashtag began trending: #WeAreSorryDoja.

However, there was still her 2015 song by Doja Cat titled, “Dindu Nuffin” that resurfaced. The song title is actually a racial slur used by the alt-right members for people of colour who state their innocence after being victims of police brutality. Another report suggests Doja made fun of the 2015 murder of Sandra Bland, who died while in police custody.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter users have been reacting the quick cancellation/un-cancellation on social media:

so THATS what Doja cat meant by cyber sex. #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/tjY5SwwcDm — symone (@angelicsymone) May 23, 2020

Racist White Male: ……….. Doja Cat: pic.twitter.com/BxYoxJcuQJ — Borussia Dortmund stan acct. (@mikelowkey) May 23, 2020

the way y’all cancelled and uncancelled her before she even made a public statement or denied it being true in the first place #Wearesorrydoja pic.twitter.com/6Q8QC0U4nk — kayla 🧖‍♀️ (@A24OBRIEN) May 24, 2020

Me looking at #WeAreSorryDoja trending, barely a day after homies tried to cancel her. pic.twitter.com/RAwcmTHg67 — gabe☆gabrielle ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE 2021 (@GabrielleSnaps) May 24, 2020

Now #WeAreSorryDoja is trending and I can’t keep up …. pic.twitter.com/fY59ZtjtGq — The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) May 24, 2020

Y’all went from #DojalsOverParty to #WeAreSorryDoja and #dojacatisNOToverparty in less than 24 hours, meanwhile the whole time I been confused about the situation but not confused at the same time: pic.twitter.com/fUo2OmEQBD — if gold had a son: (@BrianSapph) May 24, 2020

doja getting cancelled and uncancelled all within 24 hours…quarantine got people bored bored huh #WeAreSorryDoja pic.twitter.com/RlVmSZfWCZ — ً (@FlLMDYLAN) May 24, 2020

Doja then apologized Sunday, insisting she was “sorry for upsetting or hurting” anyone, adding she was “taking this all very seriously.”

The musician posted:

Doja further defended herself during an Instagram Live session on Monday. The video has since been re-posted by The Shade Room on Instagram.

“Like any business, like any conglomerate, there would be many people trying to protect what’s going on. And that’s exactly what we were trying to do. So I’m just gonna, one, debunk everything. I have bullet points,” she said. “I’ve seen tweets about me… It’s a video, it’s not even me. It’s my friends helping me see through Twitter with a filter. I’m not on Twitter. That s**t hurts my feelings.”

“Seeing people come for me. Seeing people come for my character,” she added. “Like any of you guys, it wouldn’t feel good to me so I avoid social media. My friends looked on social media and they told me what was going on. I know exactly what you guys are talking about as far as self-hate goes. I had a video of me talking about my hair. I have a lot of trouble taking care of my hair.”

The “Shine” rapper also expanded on her use of the offensive term “dindu nuffin”.

“To anybody who I have hurt using this term when I used it, it was because I was in chat rooms all the time and I was kinda locked away and I was always on there dealing with people coming at me left and right talking about different slanderous terms after another,” she said. “The term that I used in the song was one that I learned that day. People were calling me it left and right.”

“It was to kinda take back and f**king just say f**k you to those people. The song, however, I agree. Maybe the worst song in the entire world. Not good. Lyrically lost. The worst song. The lyrics in the song don’t make sense,” she admitted. “That song is in zero ways, in no way, connected to police brutality or Sandra Bland.”