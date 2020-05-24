Twitter Says #WeAreSorryDoja After Allegations That Singer Doja Cat Made Racist Remarks Turned Out To Be Bogus

On Saturday, #DojaIsOverParty was trending on Twitter after allegations that she singer Doja Cat had made racist comments in a right-wing online chat room.

The reports quickly caught fire and she was immediately hit with backlash thanks to social media posts such as these:

For those who want info on the doja cat situation #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/oC5l4wcE9x — Cherry 👻🌸 (@skinnybtingz) May 22, 2020

However, it soon became apparent that all those haters making the hashtag trend had jumped the gun. Upon closer examination, all those claims were just that: claims. In fact, none of the social media posts alleging she made those racist remarks actually contain any evidence that she actually did what she was being accused of.

Once it became apparent that Twitter users had been responding in anger to a baseless rumour, on Sunday a new hashtag began trending: #WeAreSorryDoja.

While Doja Cat herself has not commented on the uproar, here’s a sampling of how Twitter users have been reacting the quick cancellation/uncancellation on social media:

the way y’all cancelled and uncancelled her before she even made a public statement or denied it being true in the first place #Wearesorrydoja pic.twitter.com/6Q8QC0U4nk — kayla (@A24OBRIEN) May 24, 2020

Me looking at #WeAreSorryDoja trending, barely a day after homies tried to cancel her. pic.twitter.com/RAwcmTHg67 — gabe☆gabrielle ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE 2021 (@GabrielleSnaps) May 24, 2020

Now #WeAreSorryDoja is trending and I can’t keep up …. pic.twitter.com/fY59ZtjtGq — The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) May 24, 2020

Y’all went from #DojalsOverParty to #WeAreSorryDoja and #dojacatisNOToverparty in less than 24 hours, meanwhile the whole time I been confused about the situation but not confused at the same time: pic.twitter.com/fUo2OmEQBD — if gold had a son: (@BrianSapph) May 24, 2020