Twitter Says #WeAreSorryDoja After Allegations That Singer Doja Cat Made Racist Remarks Turned Out To Be Bogus

By Brent Furdyk.

Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN
Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN

On Saturday, #DojaIsOverParty was trending on Twitter after allegations that she singer Doja Cat had made racist comments in a right-wing online chat room.

The reports quickly caught fire and she was immediately hit with backlash thanks to social media posts such as these:

However, it soon became apparent that all those haters making the hashtag trend had jumped the gun. Upon closer examination, all those claims were just that: claims. In fact, none of the social media posts alleging she made those racist remarks actually contain any evidence that she actually did what she was being accused of.

RELATED: Doja Cat Lied About Showing Her Boobs If ‘Say So’ Topped The Charts

Once it became apparent that Twitter users had been responding in anger to a baseless rumour, on Sunday a new hashtag began trending: #WeAreSorryDoja.

While Doja Cat herself has not commented on the uproar, here’s a sampling of how Twitter users have been reacting the quick cancellation/uncancellation on social media:

Click to View Gallery

The 10 Most Controversial Music Videos Of All Time

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP