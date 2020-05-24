Demi Lovato Declares Herself An ‘Ally’ Of The Trans Community: ‘Trans Rights Are Human Rights’

Demi Lovato is a proud defender of transgender rights.
On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to share a book written by her friend Alok Vaid-Menon, Beyond the Gender Binary.
“Trans rights are human rights!” she wrote in the caption, noting that Vaid-Menon’s book “is a great resource to learn more about how to support trans and gender non-conforming people.”
Lovato, 27, also took part in an Instagram Live discussion with Vaid-Menon, declaring herself to be an “ally” of the trans community and people of colour.
“I’m Hispanic, but I’m white-passing, so I’m like… what is my responsibility as an ally?” she said. “I learned that I have to put my fears aside and speak up for all of the people of colour that I love, that I don’t know, and the people that are being treated poorly and abused and killed.”
She also wanted to ensure she’d made her intentions clear. “I need to put my fears aside… I just didn’t want anyone to question my intentions,” she said. “I’m gonna be an ally, and I think people need to do the same with the trans community. I really consider myself an ally.”
.@DDLovato speaks about the importance of being an ally to POC and the trans community on @AlokvMenon’s ‘Beyond the Gender Binary’ Instagram Live tour. pic.twitter.com/rvDgJG3XQh
