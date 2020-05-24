Demi Lovato Declares Herself An ‘Ally’ Of The Trans Community: ‘Trans Rights Are Human Rights’

Demi Lovato is a proud defender of transgender rights.

On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to share a book written by her friend Alok Vaid-Menon, Beyond the Gender Binary.

“Trans rights are human rights!” she wrote in the caption, noting that Vaid-Menon’s book “is a great resource to learn more about how to support trans and gender non-conforming people.”

Lovato, 27, also took part in an Instagram Live discussion with Vaid-Menon, declaring herself to be an “ally” of the trans community and people of colour.

“I’m Hispanic, but I’m white-passing, so I’m like… what is my responsibility as an ally?” she said. “I learned that I have to put my fears aside and speak up for all of the people of colour that I love, that I don’t know, and the people that are being treated poorly and abused and killed.”

She also wanted to ensure she’d made her intentions clear. “I need to put my fears aside… I just didn’t want anyone to question my intentions,” she said. “I’m gonna be an ally, and I think people need to do the same with the trans community. I really consider myself an ally.”