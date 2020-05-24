‘Bridesmaids’ Director Paul Feig Explains Why There Will Probably Never Be A Sequel

A hit movie almost always begets a sequel, yet one wildly successful comedy that has yet to see a followup film is “Bridesmaids”.

Given that the 2011 hit raked in close to $300 million at the box office, “Bridesmaids 2” would seem to be a no-brainer.

However, in an interview with Collider, “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig explained why a sequel is a bad idea.

“Everybody thinks they want a ‘Bridesmaids’ sequel, and it could be fun, but I always have to say this,” Feig said. “‘Bridesmaids’ works — you remember all the comedy stuff, that was great, but the reason that movie worked is because it was about Kristen Wiig’s character, who was a very confident person before the movie began, who has this total crash because her bakery goes out of business and everything falls apart in her life. So we meet her and she’s a disaster. She’s desperately trying to hang onto this one thing, which is her friendship with Maya Rudolph’s character, and that takes her through the fire.”

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Reveals What The Cast Of ‘Bridesmaids’ Did On Their Down Time

The film stars Kristin Wiig (who also co-wrote the script with Annie Mumolo) as a woman whose personal life is a train wreck as she celebrates the wedding of her best friend (Maya Rudolph).

“That’s why all this stuff happens, because she’s just acting out and trying desperately to save things, and by the end she heals herself, as much as you can. That’s what you latch onto in that film,” Feig said.