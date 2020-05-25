Canadian Screen Awards 2020: Non-Fiction Winners Revealed

The Canadian Screen Awards are moving forward with a virtual ceremony to honour the best of Canada’s film and television offerings during the past year.
Awards will be presented in various categories throughout the week, with award presentations taking place online from Monday to Thursday.
Monday featured Canadian Screen Awards for three categories: Broadcast News (narrated by Canadian broadcasting icon Lloyd Robertson), Sports Programming (narrated by Herbie Kuhn) and Documentary and Factual (narrated by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers)
The virtual presentations will be livestreamed on the Canadian Academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.
Here is the complete list of this year’s winners in those three categories:
Canadian Screen Awards For Broadcast News
Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information
W5: The Narco Riviera CTV (Bell Media) (CTV W5) Avery Haines
Best Photography, News or Information
CBC News: The National – Dying Glaciers CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Jared Thomas
Best Local Reporter
Global BC News Hour at 6 Global BC (Corus Entertainment) (Global BC) Rumina Daya
Best National Reporter
CBC News: The National CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Paul Hunter
Best News or Information Segment
CBC News: The National – Scars Left Behind CBC (CBC) (CBC News)
Best News or Information Program
W5: The Baby in the Snow CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV W5)
Best News or Information Series
The Fifth Estate CBC (CBC) (CBC News)
Best Live News Special
D-Day Remembered: The 75th Anniversary CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)
Best News Anchor, Local
CBC Ottawa News at 6 CBC Ottawa (CBC) (CBC Ottawa) Lucy van Oldenbarneveld, Adrian Harewood
Best News Anchor, National
CBC News: The National CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing
Best Local Newscast
CityNews Citytv (Rogers Media) (Citytv)
Best National Newscast
CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)
Canadian Screen Awards For Sports Programming
Best Sports Host
Free Agent Frenzy TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) James Duthie
Best Direction, Live Sports Event
2019 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals – Raptors vs 76ers Game 7: The Kawhi Shot Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Chris Phillips
Best Live Sports Event
2019 NBA Finals Game 6 TSN (Bell Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Paul Graham, Aaron Lafontaine, Dan Gladman
Best Sports Opening
Bob Cole’s Final Game – Toronto/Montreal Game Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Sportsnet) Ed Hall, Joshua Wilder, Jeff Shelegy, Jamie Hodgson, Tom Watkins, Chris Nasso
Best Sports Feature Segment
Charlie Montoyo: Niño de Oro Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Sportsnet) George Skoutakis, Jeremy McElhanney, Devon Burns, Jason McKinnon, Stephen Brunt, Marc LeBlanc
Best Sports Analyst
Bobsleigh World Championships – Men’s Final CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) Helen Upperton
Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer
2019 NBA Finals Game 6 TSN (Bell Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Matt Devlin
Best Sports Program or Series
29 Forever TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) Josh Shiaman, Simon Garan, Mike Farrell, Ryan Rishaug, Darren Oliver, Kevin Fallis, Roy Janke
Canadian Screen Awards For Documentary And Factual
Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program
Mr. Jane and Finch CBC (CBC) (Oya Media Group) Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George
Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction
Traveling While Black (Felix & Paul Studios, Traveling while Black Inc.) Roger Ross Williams, Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael, Ayesha Nadarajah, Stephane Rituit, Bonnie Nelson Schwartz, Ryan Horrigan, Jihan Robinson, Lina Srivastava, Sebastian Sylwan
Best Immersive Experience – Fiction
Gymnasia (Felix & Paul Studios, National Film Board of Canada) Chris Lavis, Maciek Szczerbowski, Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael, Dana Dansereau, Loc Dao, Rob McLaughlin, Stephane Rituit, Patrick Watson
Best Production, Interactive
Super Queeroes (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Oliver Skinner, Reiko Milley, Eleanor Knowles, Jeff Hume, Lucius Dechausay, Kiah Welsh, Jonathan Busch, Allison Cake, Andrew D’Cruz
Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction
Canada’s a Drag (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Andrew D’Cruz, Romeo Candido
Best Short Documentary | Meilleur court métrage documentaire
Take Me to Prom – Andrew Moir Best Direction, Documentary Program Finding the Secret Path CBC (CBC) (Secret Path 2 Inc.) Mike Downie
Best Direction, Documentary Series
Engraved on a Nation: On the Line TSN (Bell Media) (Clique Pictures) Juliet Lammers, Lorraine Price
Best Direction, Factual
Future History – Awaken/Goshkoziwin APTN (APTN) (Redcloud Studios) Jennifer Podemski
Best Writing, Documentary
Mr. Jane and Finch CBC (CBC) (Oya Media Group) Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George
Best Writing, Factual
Still Standing – Churchill CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden, Steve Dylan
Best Sound, Non-Fiction
Remarkable Rabbits CBC (CBC) (Remarkable Rabbits Inc.) Jane Tattersall, Sue Conley, Lou Solakofski, Andy Malcolm, Sandra Fox
Best Original Music, Non-Fiction
The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ken Myhr
Barbara Sears Award For Best Editorial Research
The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ricki Gurwitz
Barbara Sears Award For Best Visual Research
The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ricki Gurwitz
Best Picture Editing, Documentary
Engraved on a Nation: On the Line TSN (Bell Media) (Clique Pictures) Pauline Decroix
Best Picture Editing, Factual
The Fifth Estate – Murder in the Jungle CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Aileen McBride
Best Editing In A Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur montage dans un long métrage documentaire
Sophie Leblond, Pedro Pires, Sylvia de Angelis – Alexandre le fou
Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary | Meilleures images dans un long métrage documentaire
Pedro Ruiz – Havana, from on high
Best Photography, Documentary or Factual
In the Making – Rebecca Belmore CBC (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Maya Bankovic, Ann Tipper
Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series
Finding The Secret Path CBC (CBC) (Secret Path 2 Inc.) Mike Downie, Gord Downie, Patrick Downie, Patrick Sambrook, Stuart Coxe, Craig Baines, Norma Mendoza
Best History Documentary Program or Series
The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ric Esther Bienstock, Ricki Gurwitz, Randi Kirshenbaum, Jeff Sackman, Berry Meyerowitz, Jordan Nahmias
Best Factual Series
Disasters at Sea Discovery Channel (Bell Media) (Exploration Production Inc.) Kelly McKeown, Marianne Kushmaniuk, Alix MacDonald
Best Documentary Program
To The Worlds CBC (CBC) (Bountiful Films) Maureen Palmer, Helen Slinger, Wendy Ord
Rob Stewart Award For Best Science Or Nature Documentary Program Or Series
A Day in the Life of Earth CBC (CBC) (Yap Films) Elliott Halpern, Elizabeth Trojian
Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur long métrage documentaire Ted Rogers
nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up – Tasha Hubbard, George Hupka, Jon Montes, Bonnie Thompson, Kathy Avrich-Johnson, David Christensen, Janice Dawe