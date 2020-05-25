Canadian Screen Awards 2020: Non-Fiction Winners Revealed

Canadian Academy of Cinema and Television

The Canadian Screen Awards are moving forward with a virtual ceremony to honour the best of Canada’s film and television offerings during the past year.

Awards will be presented in various categories throughout the week, with award presentations taking place online from Monday to Thursday.

Monday featured Canadian Screen Awards for three categories: Broadcast News (narrated by Canadian broadcasting icon Lloyd Robertson), Sports Programming (narrated by Herbie Kuhn) and Documentary and Factual (narrated by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers)

The virtual presentations will be livestreamed on the Canadian Academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

Here is the complete list of this year’s winners in those three categories:

Canadian Screen Awards For Broadcast News

Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information

W5: The Narco Riviera CTV (Bell Media) (CTV W5) Avery Haines

Best Photography, News or Information

CBC News: The National – Dying Glaciers CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Jared Thomas

Best Local Reporter

Global BC News Hour at 6 Global BC (Corus Entertainment) (Global BC) Rumina Daya

Best National Reporter

CBC News: The National CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Paul Hunter

Best News or Information Segment

CBC News: The National – Scars Left Behind CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

Best News or Information Program

W5: The Baby in the Snow CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV W5)

Best News or Information Series

The Fifth Estate CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

Best Live News Special

D-Day Remembered: The 75th Anniversary CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)

Best News Anchor, Local

CBC Ottawa News at 6 CBC Ottawa (CBC) (CBC Ottawa) Lucy van Oldenbarneveld, Adrian Harewood

Best News Anchor, National

CBC News: The National CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing

Best Local Newscast

CityNews Citytv (Rogers Media) (Citytv)

Best National Newscast

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)

Canadian Screen Awards For Sports Programming

Best Sports Host

Free Agent Frenzy TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) James Duthie

Best Direction, Live Sports Event

2019 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals – Raptors vs 76ers Game 7: The Kawhi Shot Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Chris Phillips

Best Live Sports Event

2019 NBA Finals Game 6 TSN (Bell Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Paul Graham, Aaron Lafontaine, Dan Gladman

Best Sports Opening

Bob Cole’s Final Game – Toronto/Montreal Game Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Sportsnet) Ed Hall, Joshua Wilder, Jeff Shelegy, Jamie Hodgson, Tom Watkins, Chris Nasso

Best Sports Feature Segment

Charlie Montoyo: Niño de Oro Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Sportsnet) George Skoutakis, Jeremy McElhanney, Devon Burns, Jason McKinnon, Stephen Brunt, Marc LeBlanc

Best Sports Analyst

Bobsleigh World Championships – Men’s Final CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) Helen Upperton

Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer

2019 NBA Finals Game 6 TSN (Bell Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Matt Devlin

Best Sports Program or Series

29 Forever TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) Josh Shiaman, Simon Garan, Mike Farrell, Ryan Rishaug, Darren Oliver, Kevin Fallis, Roy Janke

Canadian Screen Awards For Documentary And Factual

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

Mr. Jane and Finch CBC (CBC) (Oya Media Group) Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George

Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction

Traveling While Black (Felix & Paul Studios, Traveling while Black Inc.) Roger Ross Williams, Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael, Ayesha Nadarajah, Stephane Rituit, Bonnie Nelson Schwartz, Ryan Horrigan, Jihan Robinson, Lina Srivastava, Sebastian Sylwan

Best Immersive Experience – Fiction

Gymnasia (Felix & Paul Studios, National Film Board of Canada) Chris Lavis, Maciek Szczerbowski, Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael, Dana Dansereau, Loc Dao, Rob McLaughlin, Stephane Rituit, Patrick Watson

Best Production, Interactive

Super Queeroes (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Oliver Skinner, Reiko Milley, Eleanor Knowles, Jeff Hume, Lucius Dechausay, Kiah Welsh, Jonathan Busch, Allison Cake, Andrew D’Cruz

Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction

Canada’s a Drag (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Andrew D’Cruz, Romeo Candido

Best Short Documentary | Meilleur court métrage documentaire

Take Me to Prom – Andrew Moir Best Direction, Documentary Program Finding the Secret Path CBC (CBC) (Secret Path 2 Inc.) Mike Downie

Best Direction, Documentary Series

Engraved on a Nation: On the Line TSN (Bell Media) (Clique Pictures) Juliet Lammers, Lorraine Price

Best Direction, Factual

Future History – Awaken/Goshkoziwin APTN (APTN) (Redcloud Studios) Jennifer Podemski

Best Writing, Documentary

Mr. Jane and Finch CBC (CBC) (Oya Media Group) Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George

Best Writing, Factual

Still Standing – Churchill CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden, Steve Dylan

Best Sound, Non-Fiction

Remarkable Rabbits CBC (CBC) (Remarkable Rabbits Inc.) Jane Tattersall, Sue Conley, Lou Solakofski, Andy Malcolm, Sandra Fox

Best Original Music, Non-Fiction

The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ken Myhr

Barbara Sears Award For Best Editorial Research

The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ricki Gurwitz

Barbara Sears Award For Best Visual Research

The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ricki Gurwitz

Best Picture Editing, Documentary

Engraved on a Nation: On the Line TSN (Bell Media) (Clique Pictures) Pauline Decroix

Best Picture Editing, Factual

The Fifth Estate – Murder in the Jungle CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Aileen McBride

Best Editing In A Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur montage dans un long métrage documentaire

Sophie Leblond, Pedro Pires, Sylvia de Angelis – Alexandre le fou

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary | Meilleures images dans un long métrage documentaire

Pedro Ruiz – Havana, from on high

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual

In the Making – Rebecca Belmore CBC (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Maya Bankovic, Ann Tipper

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

Finding The Secret Path CBC (CBC) (Secret Path 2 Inc.) Mike Downie, Gord Downie, Patrick Downie, Patrick Sambrook, Stuart Coxe, Craig Baines, Norma Mendoza

Best History Documentary Program or Series

The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ric Esther Bienstock, Ricki Gurwitz, Randi Kirshenbaum, Jeff Sackman, Berry Meyerowitz, Jordan Nahmias

Best Factual Series

Disasters at Sea Discovery Channel (Bell Media) (Exploration Production Inc.) Kelly McKeown, Marianne Kushmaniuk, Alix MacDonald

Best Documentary Program

To The Worlds CBC (CBC) (Bountiful Films) Maureen Palmer, Helen Slinger, Wendy Ord

Rob Stewart Award For Best Science Or Nature Documentary Program Or Series

A Day in the Life of Earth CBC (CBC) (Yap Films) Elliott Halpern, Elizabeth Trojian

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur long métrage documentaire Ted Rogers

nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up – Tasha Hubbard, George Hupka, Jon Montes, Bonnie Thompson, Kathy Avrich-Johnson, David Christensen, Janice Dawe