Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett & More Come Together For Virtual Performance Of U.S. National Anthem For ‘Indy 500 Special’

A group of music artists has come together to collaborate on a unique project: a virtual performance of the U.S. national anthem to kick off Sunday’s broadcast of “Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again”.

Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brett Young joined forces from their respective homes for a special performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Also contributing are Carly Pearce, Mike Eli, Danielle Bradbery, Abbey Cone, Heath Sanders, Noah Schnacky, Avenue Beat, Dan Smalley and Payton Smith.

All the artists participating are signed to Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine label, and Borchetta co-produced the video with Julian Raymond.

The Indianapolis 500 is usually held over the Memorial Day weekend in the U.S., but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was rescheduled for Aug. 23.

As a result, NBC is offering racing fans this special, which features an “enhanced” encore presentation of the 2019 Indy 500.

“The goal of our enhanced broadcast is to honour the traditions of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ and re-live elements of last year’s race through Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi as they battled back-and-forth to the checkered flag,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC and NBCSN. “We know the excitement, anticipation and intensity will be that much higher for the 2020 Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 on NBC, and we’re excited for the return of INDYCAR at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6 on NBCSN.”