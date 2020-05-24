Helena Bonham Carter Stars As Sam Neill’s Neglected Phone In Hilarious Short Film

Sam Neill and Helena Bonham Carter are getting creative during the quarantine.

The two released a short film titled “Das Fone Hell” in which Carter stars as Neill’s phone that is left alone for 10 minutes while he runs to the grocery store.

“This profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core,” the “Jurassic Park” star said in a tweet revealing the video.

RELATED: Sam Neill Gon’ Give It To You With Slowed Down ‘Uptown Funk’ Cover

“Think very carefully what might’ve happened in those 10 minutes,” Carter/the phone tells Neill in the clip. “The Kardashians could’ve had another baby. Ariana Grande could’ve dropped a single. Trump could’ve bombed Beijing for ratings…”

HELENA BONHAM CARTER stars in this groundbreaking Cinema Quarantino Production DAS FONE HELL. At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years , this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core (Pilates 101) pic.twitter.com/aVXCfvAyfd — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 23, 2020

RELATED: Sam Neill Plays The Ukulele While Singing ‘Creep’

The Oscar-worthy short was filmed in both the Australia and U.K. from their respective homes.

This isn’t Neill’s first short, he also released “Das Leek, Das Bad” with Hugo Weaving and “Das Underachiever”.