Get The First Look At Psychological Thriller ‘Sticks And Stones’

Ahead of the “Sticks and Stones” premiere on BritBox, ET Canada has an exclusive look at the anticipated psychological thriller.

The three-part drama stars Ken Nwosu (“Killing Eve”, “Christopher Robin”) and Ritu Arya (“Doctors”, “Sherlock”).

The synopsis reads: “‘Sticks and Stones’ is centred on the personal and professional life of Thomas Benson played by Nwosu, who finds himself trying to secure new business while enduring a virulent, backstabbing company culture. When he freezes during a pitch, the fall out is beyond monumental. Despite the negative pressures, Thomas goes to increasingly desperate lengths to remain successful and control his team. Unfortunately, he continues to be undermined, attacked and ultimately spirals out of control. Has he lost his confidence and is just being paranoid? Is his own team, and maybe the wider world, now out to get him?”

Ahead of the release, creator Mike Bartlett said, “I’m so excited that Sticks and Stones will premiere on Britbox. It’s a story about ambition and competition in a high pressure workplace, which I suspect may resonate as much in North America as in Britain.”

“Sticks and Stone” can be viewed on BritBox, the largest British television video streaming platform from BBC and ITV, come June 9.