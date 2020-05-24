Zachary Quinto Celebrates 4 Years Sober With ‘Sun Kissed Selfie’

Zachary Quinto has a lot to celebrate this weekend.

The “Star Trek” actor is marking 4 years sober.

“Four years sober sun-kissed selfie. grateful for today!” Quinto captioned a shirtless selfie on Instagram.

And unsurprisingly, the congratulations started to roll in.

“Proud of you, dude,” Zachary Levi commented. “She bangs! Congrats ❤️❤️,” Justin Mikita said.

Matt Bomer added, “👏 Proud of you Zach!!❤️❤️.”

Last year, right after celebrating three years sober, Quinto spoke to “The Today Show” about his journey and wanting to help others now.

“I was really proud of that [sobriety] accomplishment for myself and to share my experience and to encourage other people who are interested in that journey for themselves is something that I have a real privilege to be able to do,” he said. “I felt like it was a moment where I wanted to take that opportunity and just acknowledge that my experience of life is entirely different now than it was three years ago, and I couldn’t be more grateful and happier for that. Huge gratitude.”

