Chrissy Teigen Looks Back At The Reason She Was ‘Gently Replaced’ On ‘Deal Or No Deal’

Chrissy Teigen is looking back at the early days of her career.

Before her modelling and cookbook career took off, Teigen was a briefcase model on “Deal or No Deal” alongside Meghan Markle.

In a post shared by a fan account on Instagram, Teigen is holding the briefcase which she just revealed to have $750,000 inside.

“This feels like an alternate universe,” Teigen captioned the picture, adding, “I never understood when I was supposed to make the sad face. I think that’s why I was gently replaced.”

Teigen was only on the show for eight episodes.

The Cravings author has been sharing more memories recently including the moment John Legend knew she was the one.