Tom Brady Splits His Pants During Charity Golf Match

A number of high profile celebs and athletes were taking part in a charity golf match on Sunday to raise funds for coronavirus relief but all eyes were on Tom Brady.

Champions for Charity featured Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning on one team facing off against Phil Mickelson and Brady at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

All was going well until Brady bent down to pick up his ball after getting a hole-in-one on live television and split his pants.

I mean I can’t believe Brady split his pants on top of all this pic.twitter.com/xP9VdAdRRN — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) May 24, 2020

Under Armour marketing department 😳 pic.twitter.com/oPMiAUyiog — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 24, 2020

The moment went viral on Twitter in a number of minutes:

BREAKING: Tom Brady confirms he did, indeed, split his pants. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) May 24, 2020

Somebody gonna let Tom Brady know he got a rip in his pants 😂😂#TheMatch pic.twitter.com/QXtf6ATzG2 — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 24, 2020

Tom Brady sinks it from the fairway then splits his pants taking the ball out of the cup 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fx97FYEwzp — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) May 24, 2020

Despite the hiccup, the event has already raised a lot of money for a good cause as WarnerMedia has pledged $10 million and more is being raised during the actual event. That money raised will benefit Direct Relief, American Red Cross, Save Small Business and the All In Challenge.