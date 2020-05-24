Morgan Wallen Issues Statement After Being Arrested At Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk

Country musician Morgan Wallen was arrested for an incident on Saturday night.

Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct around 11 p.m. while he was at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk in Nashville.

A number of reports say that police records show that Wallen, 27, was asked to leave after kicking glass items inside the bar. When officers arrived, they gave Wallen and his friends the opportunity to walk away but he refused.

His bond was set at $500 from the two charges. At 1:47 a.m. on Sunday morning, Wallen was released after making his bail.

On Sunday afternoon, Wallen issued a statement on his Twitter to “clear the air”.

“Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” he wrote.

Wallen added, “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all.”

Wallen rose to fame in 2014 on “The Voice”.