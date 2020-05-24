‘Suicide Squad’ Director David Ayer Crushes Hope Of ‘Ayer Cut’ Release

“Suicide Squad” director David Ayer is responding to the fan calls to #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Last week, DC fans were calling for Ayer’s original vision of the 2016 film to be released starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto.

“Mr. J’s version of the beginning…” Ayer tweeted with an illegible letter first causing fans to get excited about Ayer’s cut.

He then added a GIF of Joker and the caption “I am different f**k your opinion.”

Mr. J’s version of the beginning… pic.twitter.com/nfLyimLJc9 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 20, 2020

But it didn’t take long for Ayer to shutdown hope of his version.

Responding to a fan, he said, “It is simply not my call or my IP. I love WB – it’s always been my ‘home studio’ I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of ‘Suicide Squad’ may always be just a rumour. And that’s just fine.”

The commotion came as DC confirmed that director Zack Snyder’s version of “Justice League” will be released in 2021 after fans petitioned for it.

The follow up to “Suicide Squad” is set to be released on Aug. 6, 2021, and will be directed by James Gunn.