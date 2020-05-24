Future’s Album ‘High Off Life’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Future’s newest album High Off Life has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

For the week ending in May 21, High Off Life moved 153,000 equivalent album units making it the biggest week for 2020 in the U.S.

It is also Future’s largest solo week just surpassing his August 2015 151,000-unit launch of DS2. However, his joint record with Drake, What a Time to Be Alive, was No. 1 with 376,000 units in October 2015.

RELATED: Future Releases New Album ‘High Off Life’, Featuring Drake, Travis Scott & More

Other notable placements this week included Polo G’s The Goat at No. 2 with 99,000 units, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit’s Reunions jumping from No. 149 to No. 9 after the first week wide release.