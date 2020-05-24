Naomi Campbell Shows Off Birthday Flowers As She Thanks Everyone For The ‘Well Wishes And Blessings’

Naomi Campbell is celebrating her recent 50th birthday, thanking everyone for all the love.

“I would like to firstly say THANK YOU for all the birthday love, well wishes and blessings! I’m so thankful to have amazing people in my life and grateful for all 50 of my years on this beautiful planet,” Campbell wrote alongside a picture of her surrounded by flowers sent to her.

“I honestly did not think I would get here, for those of you who endured me through thick and thin, the ups and downs, for my recovery family, who keep me on the straight and narrow, who stand discretely by side I am eternally grateful,” she continued, referencing her cocaine and alcohol addiction.

“My journey so far has been extremely colourful, always reminding myself I am a work in progress, growing and learning every day. Without you all I would not be here, there would be no Naomi and those of you, (you know who you are) your honesty, consistency and embrace means the world to me. I Love you all and know how much you all mean to me,” the supermodel added. “And Mom thank you for me giving life and life lessons.”

Campbell marked her birthday with some throwback photos of when she was young.

A number of celebs all wished Campbell the best including Heidi Klum, Karlie Kloss, Michelle Pfieffer and Linda Evangelista.