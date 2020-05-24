Betty White’s Quarantine Visitors Have Included ‘Two Ducks’ Who ‘Come By To Say Hello’

Betty White is doing just fine during the pandemic.

A rep for the “Golden Girls” actress gave “Today” an update on how she is doing during the COVID-19 outbreak and who is visiting.

“No one permitted in except those who must. Has helpers who are great with her,” they said.

White, 98, is spending as much time possible in her yard with a family of ducks.

“Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in,” the email added.

And when quarantine is over, White will head right back to work in an untitled Lifetime holiday movie that will leave fans wondering if she is secretly Mrs. Claus.