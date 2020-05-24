Lana Del Rey Releases Spoken Word ‘Patent Leather Do-Over’

Lana Del Rey has released her spoken word “Patent Leather Do-Over” after facing backlash for a recent Instagram post.

The piece is from her upcoming poetry book behind the iron gates – insights from an institution.

Her new poem focuses on poet Sylvia Plath’s 1963’s The Bell Jar and is accompanied by music from Jack Antonoff.

Last week, Del Rey took to Instagram to address the allegations that she glamorizes abuse, writing, “Question for the culture: Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating etc. – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????”

Her comments came seemingly out of nowhere but caused Del Rey to trend on Twitter for the better part of two days.

She later issued her “final notes” on the matter, adding, “My aim and my message are clear. That I have control of my own story. If the women I mention don’t wanna be associated with me that’s absolutely fine by me.”