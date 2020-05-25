Brian May Says He Was ‘Very Near Death’ After Suffering ‘Small Heart Attack’

Brian May nearly died after suffering a “small heart attack” during a recent gardening accident.

The Queen guitarist, 72, had confirmed he’d ripped his gluteus maximus before he explained in an Instagram video shared Sunday how he was in “real agony” following the injury.

“I told you I had a ripped muscle,” he shared. “That was the way I was diagnosed and we thought it was like a bizarre gardening accident.

“I didn’t realize that was amusing, really. I kind of forgot anything to do with the bum people find amusing… but anyway, it turned out to be not really the case,” May said referencing some of the headlines he’d read.

“Now a week later I’m still in agony. I mean, real agony. I wanted to jump at some points. I could not believe the pain. And people were saying, ‘That’s not like a ripped muscle, you don’t get that amount of pain,’ so eventually I had another MRI.

“But this time I had one of the lower spine and, sure enough, what did we discover but I had a compressed sciatic nerve, quite severely compressed, and that’s why I had this feeling that someone was putting a screwdriver in my back the whole time. It was excruciating.

“So finally we started treating the thing for what it was. I’d been putting the ice packs in the wrong place for about 10 days.”

Doctors then discovered he had three congested arteries: “That’s one side of the story, and I’m a lot better now… But the rest of the story is a little more bizarre and a bit more shocking.

“I thought I was a very healthy guy. Everyone says, ‘You’ve got a great blood pressure, you’ve got a great heart rate’. And I keep fit, I bike, good diet, not too much fat.

“But I turned out to have three arteries that were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart.

“Anyway, I had — in the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside — I had a small heart attack.”

After finding out about the congested arteries, May was then given the choice between open heart surgery and having stents fitted; he chose the latter.

The star insisted, despite being “near death,” “I didn’t die. I came out.”

May posted the seven-minute video alongside a caption referencing Queen’s third album title, Sheer Heart Attack, which was released in 1974. See more in the clip above.