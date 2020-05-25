Kendall Jenner’s Secret Twin Brother Gets The Reality Treatment In ‘Kirby Jenner’

Get ready to meet a new member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In the Quibi parody series “Kirby Jenner”, the spotlight is shone on Kendall Jenner’s mysterious twin brother: an amateur model and rollerblader.

“You’re the best-kept secret of our generation,” Kim Kardashian says to her brother in the series trailer.

The series, which premiered this week, features appearances from the entire Kardashian family.

On Instagram, Kirby has been hilariously inserting himself into his siblings’ photos.

“My family’s filled with people that do pretty important things,” Kirby says. “My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney keeps having babies, Khloe’s tall, Kylie makes lipsticks, mom does business, my sister Kimberly is practising to be a lawyer. And I guess I do some pretty fun things, too.

“I’m 24 years old and I guess it’s just time for me to start pulling my own weight and help out with the family business.”