Goldie Hawn Discusses Harvey Weinstein Drama And Why She And Madonna Didn’t End Up Starring In ‘Chicago’ Movie Together

Goldie Hawn revealed what happened with that ’90s film version of “Chicago” during an appearance on Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

The actress, 74, was asked about the possibility of her starring in the flick with Madonna and why it didn’t work out.

She told Andy Cohen, “Madonna and I were gonna do it and I was working with Harvey Weinstein on it because he was producing.”

Hawn had brought on English director Nicholas Hytner to direct and Weinstein put the late Wendy Wasserstein, who died in 2006 at age 55, in to write.

Hawn shared, “I thought that was great and then I got the script a while later and it was for a 23-year-old.

“So I called him and I said, ‘You know, I’m not 23, who’s writing my part for a 23-year-old?’ He said, ‘Well, actually, you can’t play 23.’ And I said to him, ‘Oh, yeah I can actually,” insisting she could look 12 if she wanted to.

Hawn continued, “[I thought] You’re not going to get off that way, Harvey. So how else are you gonna do it? Why don’t you just come out and say you want to do it with somebody else?

“We had a pay-or-play, we got into it, I met with them, [but] the script was so bad I told them myself, as a producer not an actress, I wouldn’t touch this with a 10-foot pole.”

Hawn went on, “Turned out, didn’t do it, he ended up paying me, which was amazing. And I was able to call Harvey and say, ‘Harvey, you wanna know something? I really really didn’t like you.'”

She would love the eventual film released in theatres and congratulated Weinstein for taking her advice on changing it.

Hawn also spoke about why she’s not a fan of drugs during her “WWHL” appearance. See more in the clip below.