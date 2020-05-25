NeNe Leakes Walks Out On Virtual ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion episode was a dramatic affair.

On Sunday night’s season 12 reunion, NeNe Leakes immediately caused a stir when she closed her laptop, walked away from the conversation, and never came back.

Minutes later, Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir appeared and shocked everyone with the claim that Leakes was behind the “#SnakeGate” drama.

That storyline took up much of the most recent season, with the revelation that someone had secretly recorded Cynthia Bailey talking smack about Leakes in private.

It turned out that no secret recording existed; by that point, however, Leakes had claimed that Momplaisir was “the one with the information.”

“I’m here to clear my name,” Momplaisir said during the reunion, according to People. “Not only did she ask me to record Ms. Cynthia Bailey, but she told me she wanted me to record every single body that’s sitting right here. She wanted proof that everybody else is equally talking s**t about her the way she talks s**t about everybody else.”

She continued, “In her cease and desist, her attorney’s verbiage was that I needed to destroy any alleged audio that I might have on her that would portray her in a negative light or defame her character. I don’t know where she got that information from, I’ve never recorded NeNe. But clearly she’s afraid of the truth coming out here today.”

“This is a situation in which I allowed my loyalty to a friend to get a little bit too far,” Momplaisir said. “In the beginning… she was the one that was showing me the most love, she had my back. She saw that I started hanging out with the ladies and started establishing genuine friendships that she wasn’t in a position anymore to do. And she saw it as an opportunity to find out if anyone was talking s**t about her.

“At that time I was like, ‘Okay, that’s innocent enough. If you want to find out people talking s**t, I’m happy to tell you.’ … But this is where things changed. … Once she realized that my words weren’t good enough, she said she wanted proof of conversations. I’ll be honest, I wasn’t comfortable with that. It completely went against my moral being. But because she was so pressed and thirsty for more information, I basically told her what she wanted to hear.”

Finally, Momplaisir insisted, “Obviously that’s something I would never do.”