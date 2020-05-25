Country Singer Aaron Goodvin Covers Keith Urban’s ‘But For The Grace Of God’

Canada’s own Aaron Goodvin has taken on Keith Urban.

The country singer is bringing fans back to 2000 with a stunning rendition of Urban’s “But for the Grace of God”, the third single off his self-titled debut album.

Exclusively premiering the cover with ET Canada, Goodvin teamed up with his bandmates Kasey Todd, David Barber, Rob Shapiro, and Matt Gandenberger virtually to record the hit.

“This was a new process for us, we all had to record our separate parts in our separate homes.” Goodvin tells ET Canada. “First, Kasey laid down the drums and sent that part off to the band and everyone added their individual part to that. Once the music track was done, they sent it back to me, I threw the vocal on it sent that back to Kasey and Rob to add in some harmonies. And we had a finished track!”

Goodvin admits “But for the Grace of God”, which became Urban’s first No. 1 hit in 2001, has always been a favourite so there was no question when picking which song to cover.

“I was out for a run one morning with songs in shuffle mode on my phone when ‘But For the Grace of God’ started playing. I’ve always loved that song and I remember when it first came out, listening to it a lot in my room. I decided this was the song we would do.”

While Goodvin has been forced to postpone live concerts due to the ongoing coronavirus, the singer and his bandmates continue to release live music: “We love it too much to stop.

“Not being able to get out there with these guys, who are not only incredibly talented musicians but also my best friends, not being able to do live shows with them, for the fans we love, is what I’m missing most these days. I hope to get back to it really soon.”

Along with the new cover, the Alberta native was recently surprised with a gold record for his latest hit “You Are” in a virtual award presentation.

Aaron Goodvin surprise Gold Record presentation I thought it was a Zoom marketing meeting but was surprised with a virtual Gold Record presentation for "You Are" from the team at Warner Music Canada. THANK YOU and well-played; you got me good! And my wife Victoria was in on the plot . . . #sneaky#youare #country Posted by Aaron Goodvin on Friday, April 17, 2020

Fans can watch Goodvin cover “But for the Grace of God” above.