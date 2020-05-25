Lana Del Rey Defends Herself Against Instagram Backlash, Compares Her Being On A Pole To FKA Twigs: ‘I’m Definitely Not Racist’

Lana Del Rey defended herself again on Instagram after she was criticized over a recent post.

Rey recently confirmed the Sept. 5 release of her new album and addressed critics who accused her of “glamorizing abuse.”

However, as she called out a number of artists, she was accused of being racist by many social media users who pointed out she’d only mentioned women of colour in her post.

Rey said in her latest video clip, “Hey, so I don’t want to beat a dead horse and I don’t want to go on and on about this post, but I just want to remind you that in that post – my one and only personal declaration I’ve ever made, thanks for being so warm and welcoming – was about the need for fragility in the feminist movement. It’s gonna be important.

“And when I mentioned women who look like me, I didn’t mean white like me, I mean the kind of women who other people might not believe, because ‘Oh look at her, she f**king deserves it’ or whatever.”

The musician, who insisted “I’m not the enemy and definitely not racist” in the video, continued, “I just think it’s sad the women I mentioned, whether they sing about dancing for money – the same stuff, by the way, I’ve been singing about chronically for 13 years… yes, they are my contemporaries. The difference is, when I get on the pole people call me a w***e, but when [FKA] Twigs gets on the pole, it’s art. I’m reminded constantly by my friends, that lyrically there are layers and complicated psychological factors that play into some of my songwriting.

“The culture is super sick right now. And the fact that they want to turn my post, my advocacy for fragility into a race war… it’s really bad.”

Rey also insisted she was “super strong”: “You can call me whatever. I’m sorry that I didn’t add one 100 per cent Caucasian person into the mix of the women that I admire. It really says more about you than it does about me.”