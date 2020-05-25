Woody Allen Responds To Dylan Farrow Allegations: ‘I Ignore It’

Woody Allen doesn’t let his daughter’s allegations get to him.

In a new interview with the Mail on Sunday, the director talked about accusations that he sexually molested daughter Dylan Farrow.

“Even if Dylan [whose mother is Allen’s ex, Mia Farrow] was to come out and say she made the whole thing up and was sorry, some people would still believe the story,” he said. “So I ignore it. I work. I carry on. I surround myself with people I’ve known for a long time, people who know the truth.”

Allen also responded to people he has worked with who have since distanced themselves from him, including “A Rainy Day in New York” star Timothée Chalamet, who donated his salary from the film to Time’s Up.

“Timothée told my sister [the film producer Letty Aronson] it was important for him to say what he did at the time because he was nominated for an Academy Award and he needed to steer clear of any association,” Allen claimed. “It was a tactical thing.”

He added, “I don’t feel vindicated because that is to imply I was concerned and — I don’t wish to seem callous — but I am not. Of course, I am aware I am the subject of gossip and scandal, but I cannot let it bother me. I live my life. I work. I play jazz. I watch sports. I see my friends. I don’t look up and I don’t read anything.”

Allen also discusses his controversial marriage to Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

“I admit, it didn’t make sense when our relationship started,” he said. “On the surface we looked like an irrational match. I was much older and she was an adopted kid.

“It looked to the outside world that it was an exploitative situation — that I would exploit her as an older predatory male, and she would exploit me for whatever I had. That was never the case.”

Allen added, “I am happy in my marriage. I am happy with my family but you can never be happy on this planet. We are dumped into a bad situation. Human existence is precarious, terrifying, and pointless.”