Grimes And Elon Musk Have Updated Their Baby’s Name With Roman Numerals

Even baby names get updates these days.

On Sunday, Grimes revealed that she and Elon Musk have slightly altered the unique and controversial name of their first child.

RELATED: Elon Musk Explains The Name Of His And Grimes’ Child In Epic Joe Rogan Interview

A fan commented on a post, asking Grimes whether they had changed the baby’s name.

“Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws?” the fan asked. “What is the baby’s new name?”

Grimes revealed that they had indeed changed the name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii.

“Roman numerals,” she explained. “Looks better tbh.”

RELATED: Grimes’ Mother Blasts Elon Musk Over His ‘Red Pill’ Tweet

Previously, in an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk explained the name.

“It’s just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced ‘Ash’ and then A-12 is my contribution,” he said. “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71. Coolest plane ever. It’s true.”

Grimes also went deeper on the name in a tweet earlier this month.