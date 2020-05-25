Prince Charles Worries How The Arts Will Survive Coronavirus Crisis: ‘They’re In Terrible Difficulties’

In a new interview, Prince Charles discusses his love of classical music and raises concerns over how orchestras and theatres will survive the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Charles speaks to Alan Titchmarsh for a special Classic FM program, set to air Monday.

According to the BBC, the Prince of Wales says it’s important to “find a way of keeping these orchestras and other arts bodies going.”

The royal, who is patron of dozens of arts institutions, insists the organizations are of “enormous importance” to the economy.

“It’s absolutely crucial that they can come back twice as enthusiastic as before,” Charles shares.

London’s Royal Opera House, of which Prince Charles is a patron, is among theatres to have suffered a huge box office loss during lockdown.

“They’re in terrible difficulties, of course, because how are they going to be able to restart?” Charles continues.

“It is a very expensive art form, but it is crucial because it has such a worldwide impact… and so we have to find a way to make sure these marvelous people and organizations are going to survive through all this.”

Charles also talks about helping pick some classical music for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding back in 2011.

He says, “I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding.”