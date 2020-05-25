Billy Porter Says His Role As The Fairy Godmother In ‘Cinderella’ Will Bring About ‘A New Conversation’

By Cat Williams.

Billy Porter is breaking boundaries with his new role in the “Cinderella” live-action remake, starring Camila Cabello.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey from home, the 50-year-old “Pose” star opens up about his role as the fairy godmother Fab G in the upcoming musical-comedy film.

“When I was offered the role and they kept saying, ‘Fairy godmother, fairy godmother, fairy godmother’ — you know, I was like, ‘Am I going to be a drag queen?’ And they were like, ‘No, we want you to be who you are. You know? How you present in the world. What you bring to it as […] a voice for the LGBTQ+ community and the gender non-binary and the ‘fems’ and the ‘theys’.'”

He explains, “It’s a new conversation and we have to talk about it in a different way. And me in this role really pushes this conversation forward.”

While production for season three of the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor’s show “Pose” is currently shutdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Porter admits that is has been nice to finally take a break.

“The last couple years of my life, you know, have been remarkable,” he says. “[But] I just needed to be still, you know? And the stillness has afforded me the space to begin to understand self-care; begin to understand boundaries; balance — something that I really haven’t before.”

During his time winding down in quarantine, the Grammy Award winner released a cover of Stephen Stills’ 1966 classic “For What It’s Worth”, which was originally a protest song inspired by the Sunset Strip curfew riots.

“Activism is in my DNA,” says Porter, who released his version as a means to encourage voter registration ahead of the upcoming election in the United States. “I wanted to make sure that with the newfound platform that I have that I was using my voice to speak truth to power and, hopefully, ignite a generation to remember that it’s ‘we the people’ who rise up and make a change.”

