Billy Porter Says His Role As The Fairy Godmother In ‘Cinderella’ Will Bring About ‘A New Conversation’

Billy Porter is breaking boundaries with his new role in the “Cinderella” live-action remake, starring Camila Cabello.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey from home, the 50-year-old “Pose” star opens up about his role as the fairy godmother Fab G in the upcoming musical-comedy film.

“When I was offered the role and they kept saying, ‘Fairy godmother, fairy godmother, fairy godmother’ — you know, I was like, ‘Am I going to be a drag queen?’ And they were like, ‘No, we want you to be who you are. You know? How you present in the world. What you bring to it as […] a voice for the LGBTQ+ community and the gender non-binary and the ‘fems’ and the ‘theys’.'”

He explains, “It’s a new conversation and we have to talk about it in a different way. And me in this role really pushes this conversation forward.”

While production for season three of the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor’s show “Pose” is currently shutdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Porter admits that is has been nice to finally take a break.

“The last couple years of my life, you know, have been remarkable,” he says. “[But] I just needed to be still, you know? And the stillness has afforded me the space to begin to understand self-care; begin to understand boundaries; balance — something that I really haven’t before.”

During his time winding down in quarantine, the Grammy Award winner released a cover of Stephen Stills’ 1966 classic “For What It’s Worth”, which was originally a protest song inspired by the Sunset Strip curfew riots.

“Activism is in my DNA,” says Porter, who released his version as a means to encourage voter registration ahead of the upcoming election in the United States. “I wanted to make sure that with the newfound platform that I have that I was using my voice to speak truth to power and, hopefully, ignite a generation to remember that it’s ‘we the people’ who rise up and make a change.”