Vincent Marcus Shocks ‘AGT’ With Impressions Of Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More

Doing celebrity voices takes some real talent.

On the upcoming season 15 premiere of “America’s Got Talent”, amateur voice impressionist Vincent Marcus takes the stage.

After making everyone nervous with his admission he’s never shown off his talent in front of a live audience, Marcus takes everyone through a history of rap, imitating some true legends.

Starring with his spot-on take on Eminem, the contestant wows with impressions of Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and more, getting the audience on their feet cheering and the judges laughing along.

“I started imitating my friends and my teachers and it got me in trouble. But when my teachers would ask me to do the impressions of other teachers and say, ‘That’s funny,’ they gave me the validation I needed that maybe I should do this,” Marcus told the El Paso Times in an interview.

“I hadn’t done anything like performing live in front of a mass audience and I wanted to take it to the next level,” he added. “I wanted to step outside my comfort zone.”