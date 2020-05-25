Rihanna’s Fans Celebrate 15 Years Since ‘Pon De Replay’ Release — See The Singer’s Sweet Response

Rihanna thanked fans for their ongoing support Sunday as they got the hashtag #15YearsOfRihanna trending.

It’s been 15 years since RiRi released her debut single “Pon de Replay” back on May 24, 2005, taken from her debut album, 2005′s Music of the Sun.

The musician shared on her Instagram Story, “Thank you for all the hashtag love today! Man this is trippy. Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay.”

Her post also included, “’Pon de Replay’ is where it all began… 15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that.”

Rihanna’s post came as fans around the globe gushed over the singer on Twitter, sharing memes and messages to celebrate the occasion.

From an island girl to the Queen of music industry #15YearsOfRihanna pic.twitter.com/TUXjE47roO — T (@TokoGa12) May 24, 2020

“I can’t tell you where I see myself in 5 years but I would work my best to be the most successful.”

After 15 years, she’s one of the biggest artists ever. 14 singles went #1 on Billboard. The first artist to own different brands, created by her. #15YearsOfRihanna pic.twitter.com/ovHv1gjvwi — linda (@selankagomez) May 24, 2020

•$700M net worth

•3 Billion Dollar Company

•14 #1 singles on Billboard Hot 100

•2 #1 albums on Billboard 200

•6+ songs over 10M units

•Most successful artist last decade WW

•One of the most influential acts in all over the world

•300M+ records sold WW.#15YearsOfRihanna pic.twitter.com/dJkLIFEwro — A☘️ (@fxntyy) May 24, 2020

Hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits after hits #15YearsOfRihanna 🇧🇧👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/EmIH3tjYjq — 𝔸𝕝𝕒𝕟 𝕆𝕞𝕒𝕣 (@IAmAlanSaenz) May 24, 2020