Rihanna’s Fans Celebrate 15 Years Since ‘Pon De Replay’ Release — See The Singer’s Sweet Response

By Becca Longmire.

EPA/Will Oliver/CPImages
EPA/Will Oliver/CPImages

Rihanna thanked fans for their ongoing support Sunday as they got the hashtag #15YearsOfRihanna trending.

It’s been 15 years since RiRi released her debut single “Pon de Replay” back on May 24, 2005, taken from her debut album, 2005′s Music of the Sun.

The musician shared on her Instagram Story, “Thank you for all the hashtag love today! Man this is trippy. Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay.”

Her post also included, “’Pon de Replay’ is where it all began… 15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that.”

Credit: Instagram/@badgalriri
Rihanna’s post came as fans around the globe gushed over the singer on Twitter, sharing memes and messages to celebrate the occasion.

See some of the response below.

