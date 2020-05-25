Report: ‘Riverdale’ Stars Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Split

The biggest “Riverdale” romance is over.

Co-stars and real-life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have split after dating for almost three years, Page Six reported.

A source told the outlet that the couple broke up relatively recently, and have been quarantining separately during the pandemic.

Another insider told People, that the on-and-off couple are currently “off.”

Skeet Ulrich’s girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin recently hinted during an Instagram Live session that Reinhart and Sprouse had split up.

“Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?” a fan asked.

“I think they were a very cute couple,” Ulrich responded; Irwin added, “They were a very cute couple,” stressing the word “were.”

“They’re both beautiful people,” she said.

