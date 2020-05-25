Selma Blair Posts Loving Tribute To Her Late Mother: ‘You Were An Original’

Selma Blair is mourning the loss of her mother Molly Cooke. The actor posted a touching tribute on Instagram one day after Cooke’s passing.

“My first person. My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you, Mom,” Blair wrote on Instagram, posting a vintage portrait of her mother. Cooke died at home over the weekend.

Calling her mother “formidable, funny, quick, striking, generous” and “an original,” she noted that Cooke was a judge and “one of the only women in her law school class.”

Blair is the youngest of Cooke’s four daughters with her ex-husband, attorney Elliot Beitner whom she divorced when Blair was 23. Beitner died in 2012 at age 82.

Continuing her tribute to Cooke, Blair wrote, “She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts of herself.”

“A great. I hold you from here. Oceans of love. Baby bear, the original Saint,” she added.

Blair, 47, recently posted about Cooke on Mother’s Day, wishing she could spend time with her at her home in Michigan.

Blair, her son Arthur, and her boyfriend Ron Carlson have been quarantining in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic because the actress is considered high risk for the virus due to her multiple sclerosis, which compromises her immune system.