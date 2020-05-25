Selma Blair Posts Loving Tribute To Her Late Mother: ‘You Were An Original’

Selma Blair is mourning the loss of her mother Molly Cooke. The actor posted a touching tribute on Instagram one day after Cooke’s passing.
“My first person. My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you, Mom,” Blair wrote on Instagram, posting a vintage portrait of her mother. Cooke died at home over the weekend.
Calling her mother “formidable, funny, quick, striking, generous” and “an original,” she noted that Cooke was a judge and “one of the only women in her law school class.”
View this post on Instagram
💋My first person. 💋. My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you , Mom. ❤️ Molly Cooke died yesterday. In her home. She was formidable, funny, quick , striking and generous. She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts of herself. My mother was a brilliant judge and one of the only women in her law school class. She was my first style icon, my muse , my prize. My whole life, I kept my eye on the prize. And , now, it is a very queer feeling to soften my gaze. She had many friends and admirers, cousins nieces, (and a nephew) a sister, a son in law. most of all, she had us, her girls, her grandchildren ,Jim, Nicholas, Frances and Arthur Saint. My sisters and myself, we loved her so much. Our lives will never be the same. Mom, Arthur understood you so sweetly and I am grateful and pleased you loved him. I wish I could pay a back at home tribute to you … to be in the company of my sisters: Lizzie, Katie, Mimi. Thank you for your love , your loyalty . Usually, it is when us girls are Together as sisters , when we can better show what an original you were , Mom. A great. I hold you from here. Oceans of love, Baby bear, the original Saint. #mollycooke 💛 #magistrate #mymoon #mymom #howardsternfan 🤷♀️😂⭐️ #enjoyedeverysecondofseinfeld #thankyou
RELATED: Selma Blair Offers Advice On Receiving Scary Medical News Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Blair is the youngest of Cooke’s four daughters with her ex-husband, attorney Elliot Beitner whom she divorced when Blair was 23. Beitner died in 2012 at age 82.
Continuing her tribute to Cooke, Blair wrote, “She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts of herself.”
“A great. I hold you from here. Oceans of love. Baby bear, the original Saint,” she added.
Blair, 47, recently posted about Cooke on Mother’s Day, wishing she could spend time with her at her home in Michigan.
View this post on Instagram
Mother’s Day. I am grateful for my son. I am grateful to my mother, Molly. Arthur doesn’t know her well. She is in Michigan. But when he has been with her, he held her hand. He gave her flowers from my sisters garden. He made me proud . My mom loves him. I love them both. And I send love to all mothers. May we know who we are and have the best to teach our children. ( mine is on Fortnite now so maybe I have slacked a bit 😂) big love to all ❤️ this is from three years ago.
Blair, her son Arthur, and her boyfriend Ron Carlson have been quarantining in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic because the actress is considered high risk for the virus due to her multiple sclerosis, which compromises her immune system.