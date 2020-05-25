’90 Day Fiancé’: Varya Declares ‘War’ With Geoffrey’s On-Again, Off-Again Girlfriend Mary

The love triangle between Varya, Geoffrey and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Mary, continued on Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.”
Last week’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, when 30-year-old Varya traveled all the way from Russia to Knoxville, Tennessee, to surprise 41-year-old Geoffrey after she initially rejected his proposal — without knowing he had decided to give his relationship with his ex, Mary, another shot. Varya said she regretted saying no to Geoffrey’s proposal and was upset that he was no longer answering her messages. She showed up at his doorstep and in one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the season, came face to face with Mary, who happened to be at Geoffrey’s house when she surprised him.
