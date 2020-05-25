Vanessa Bryant Shares Video Of Daughter Capri’s First Steps

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s 11-month-old daughter has reached a milestone.

In a video on Instagram, the wife of the late NBA legend shared their daughter Capri’s first steps.

“I’m so proud of you!” she tells her daughter in the video, after the little one takes a few steps from her aunt’s lap into her mother’s arms.

“My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️🤩Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today. 🌟🎉,” Vanessa wrote in the caption.

Since the death of her husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Vanessa has shared a number of photos and videos with her three daughters, including a heartwarming post on Mother’s Day.

Kobe and Gianna died in January in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of seven others.