Andrea Bocelli Performs Stunning Rendition Of ‘Ave Maria’ For Fallen Heroes On Memorial Day

By Rachel West.

Andrea Bocelli - Getty Images
Andrea Bocelli - Getty Images

With the U.S. celebrating Memorial Day on May 25, Andrea Bocelli is paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the country’s military.

Calling it the “most beautiful prayer ever written,” Bocelli performed Schubert’s “Ave Maria” on the piano from his home on “Today” Monday.

RELATED: Andrea Bocelli And Celine Dion Send Message Of Unity In Lyric Video For Beloved Track ‘The Prayer’

Last month, the blind Italian tenor’s inspiring Easter Sunday performance from the empty Duomo cathedral in Milan drew more than 35 million views online.

 

