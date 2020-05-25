Andrea Bocelli Performs Stunning Rendition Of ‘Ave Maria’ For Fallen Heroes On Memorial Day

With the U.S. celebrating Memorial Day on May 25, Andrea Bocelli is paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the country’s military.

Calling it the “most beautiful prayer ever written,” Bocelli performed Schubert’s “Ave Maria” on the piano from his home on “Today” Monday.

Last month, the blind Italian tenor’s inspiring Easter Sunday performance from the empty Duomo cathedral in Milan drew more than 35 million views online.

On this day to remember our fallen heroes, we asked @AndreaBocelli if he would perform “Ave Maria” for us. He delivered with a performance of "the most beautiful prayer ever written." pic.twitter.com/nWkRrEQEaA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 25, 2020

Andrea Bocelli is singing Ave Maria on my tv so it’s a good day so far! — Keri 🐝 (@KeriCarbaugh) May 25, 2020

@AndreaBocelli Keep on singing ~ beautiful Ave Maria!

Thank you!!! God bless you!! — Victoria (@VEarnest123) May 25, 2020

Watching Andrea Bocelli’s Ave Maria and my heart is at peace ✌🏿 — Usman (@KingofDNorth16) May 25, 2020