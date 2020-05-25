Hayley Williams Covers SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ In Instagram Acoustic Performance

Paramore’s Hayley Williams is delivering a smooth acoustic cover of SZA’s 2017 song “Drew Barrymore”.
Captioning the Instagram post “self-serenades / amateur hour”, the singer says the performance was recorded back in April and is one of many she has saved up for fans during the pandemic.
“The only constant for me (besides limp ass, unwashed, unfixed hair) in the age of COVID, is a guitar and free reign to mess up all my favorite songs. here’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ by queen @sza. Please ignore my face,” she writes.
Earlier this month Williams released her solo debut LP Petals For Armor.
