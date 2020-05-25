Hayley Williams Covers SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ In Instagram Acoustic Performance

Paramore’s Hayley Williams is delivering a smooth acoustic cover of SZA’s 2017 song “Drew Barrymore”.

Captioning the Instagram post “self-serenades / amateur hour”, the singer says the performance was recorded back in April and is one of many she has saved up for fans during the pandemic.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker Cover Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’

“The only constant for me (besides limp ass, unwashed, unfixed hair) in the age of COVID, is a guitar and free reign to mess up all my favorite songs. here’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ by queen @sza. Please ignore my face,” she writes.

Earlier this month Williams released her solo debut LP Petals For Armor.