Coco Arquette Attempts To Do Mom Courteney Cox’s Makeup: ‘I Guess You Get What You Pay For’

Courteney Cox is finding any way to keep herself — and her daughter — busy during quarantine.

In a sweet video posted to Instagram, the “Friends” alum, 55, invites her daughter, Coco Arquette, 15, to do her makeup for the first time ever.

Cox, who shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette, is currently quarantining with her daughter and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Ben Stiller Talks Being Trapped In An Escape Room With Courteney Cox

Joining her mom on the floor, Coco begins with Cox’s eyes, “Your eyes are really hard to work with, mom.”

And after the eyeshadow, Coco is done.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Surprises A 13-Year-Old Superfan After He Goes Viral With His ‘Friends’-Themed Virtual Bar Mitzvah

“That’s the whole makeup? This is the whole look?” Cox asked before Coco replied, “That’s all I do.”

Coco and Cox regularly show off their quarantine antics on Instagram, including some killer TikTok dance moves.