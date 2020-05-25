‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Trying To #MakeSolo2Happen With New Social Media Campaign

May 25 is a special day in the “Star Wars” universe – the date marks the anniversary of the release of the original film in the franchise.

To celebrate the occasion in 2020, fans are calling for a sequel to the spin-off prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story”.

RELATED: Mark Hamill Is Done With ‘Star Wars’ Franchise: ‘I Had A Beginning, Middle And End’

A sequel would make a fine addition to my collection. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/grC5OZsY0A — Phil Walsh (@PhilWalsh603) May 25, 2020

Fans originally spread the hashtag #MakeSolo2Happen last year, making the case for continuing the story of young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich in the first film.

A sequel remains unlikely, as “Solo” was considering a serious box office disappointment for the franchise, forcing Disney and LucasFilm to change course on its spin-off plans, but fans are still holding out hope.

With a follow-up movie unlikely, some fans pitched the idea of bringing Han back for a “Solo” series on Disney+.

#StarWars#MakeSolo2Happen would work best as a Disney+ show, and that show is called CRIMSON DAWN. Maul has Qi’ra running the daily operations and only makes brief cameos throughout the show.

1/4 pic.twitter.com/BHJ90Wl0yM — Jacob's Quest (@JacobsQuest) May 25, 2020

RELATED: John Boyega Shows Off His Impressive ‘Star Wars’ Memorabilia

Disney+ is already home to the hit “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”, with plans in place for a “Rogue One” spin-off series, as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan MccGregor, among others.

Solo is such an underrated movie. We need a sequel.#MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/hrglsglcp9 — . (@Bpslsl) May 25, 2020

Like the Millennium Falcon itself, Solo has it where it counts. Spirited, charming, and with more than one trick up its sleeve, you should never count it out! For Han, Chewie, Lando, Qi'ra, Maul, and Enfys … for all the scoundrels and rebels of the Galaxy … #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/xwQ02n8JNF — Jared Kozal (@jkozal) May 25, 2020