‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Trying To #MakeSolo2Happen With New Social Media Campaign

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm/ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images
May 25 is a special day in the “Star Wars” universe – the date marks the anniversary of the release of the original film in the franchise.

To celebrate the occasion in 2020, fans are calling for a sequel to the spin-off prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story”.

Fans originally spread the hashtag #MakeSolo2Happen last year, making the case for continuing the story of young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich in the first film.

A sequel remains unlikely, as “Solo” was considering a serious box office disappointment for the franchise, forcing Disney and LucasFilm to change course on its spin-off plans, but fans are still holding out hope.

With a follow-up movie unlikely, some fans pitched the idea of bringing Han back for a “Solo” series on Disney+.

Disney+ is already home to the hit “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”, with plans in place for a “Rogue One” spin-off series, as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan MccGregor, among others.

