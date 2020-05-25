Eminem Shares New Number, Reveals Listening Party To Celebrate ‘Marshall Mathers LP’ 20th Anniversary

Eminem is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his third studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP, in style.

The rapper revealed on social media over the weekend that he’d be holding an online listening party on May 27 to mark the occasion.

The time has yet to be announced. The LP was released on May 23, 2000.

Eminem also joined an array of other celebs by announcing fans could now text him on his new number.

The star wrote alongside a clip playing lyrics from his huge hit “Stan”, “Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy” text me, I’ll hit you back – 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim.”

"Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy" text me, ill hit you back – ☎️ 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim https://t.co/NwGJHmZRvM pic.twitter.com/e44VLXvOfb — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2020

It’s been another year of milestones for Eminem so far, with him making a surprise appearance at the Oscars back in February to perform his track “Lose Yourself”.

The performance happened 17 years after the track won the best original song Oscar for the rapper’s 2002 film “8 Mile”.